Terrence Patrick McLean passed away on April 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after six weeks of medical setbacks.

Patrick was born in 1970 in Fairbanks. He was educated there, graduating from Lathrop High School in 1988. Pat had medical problems from a young age. Being bedridden for long periods, he took up model building and translated that in to a lifetime hobby. He also managed to play hockey for many years, later becoming a referee for the youth league; in his last two years of high school, he managed the Lathrop hockey team. During those same years, he worked as a photographer on the yearbook staff, which evolved into another lifetime hobby.

After graduation, Pat took a security job at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. While working there, he developed a new line of employment on eBay, eventually receiving a certificate as one of their powersellers. He mostly bought and sold hockey memorabilia but also dealt somewhat in models.

After a major medical setback in 2005, it was recommended that he move to a warmer climate. He chose Oklahoma, where he has friends. He also visited and considered Florida and Texas, finally settling in Marietta, Oklahoma.

Pat will be remembered by many for his uncanny ability to listen and get to know people. He was thrilled when he was able to give someone the "perfect" gift - something in their favorite color, character, or from their favorite music, movie or book.

He gained great pleasure from their surprise and joy.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Daphne Honn; his father, Terry P. McLean; his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Kemeo McLean; his niece, Jade; and nephew, Josh; his aunt and uncle, Penny and Tom Worrel; and many cousins. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary