Terry Joe Vondra
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 13, 1950 - Jan. 10, 2020
Celebration of life: We will be having a gathering for all of our Alaskan Family and Friends to say goodbye to Terry. June 13, 2020, Chena Lakes Swim Beach Pavilion, 2 p.m. until closing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved