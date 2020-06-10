Terry Joe Vondra was born June 13, 1950, and passed away Jan. 10, 2020
We will be having a gathering for all of our Alaska family and friends to say goodbye to Terry on June 13, 2020, at Chena Lakes Swim Beach Pavilion, 2 p.m. until closing.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 10, 2020.