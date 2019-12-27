|
|
Terry Lynn Hand passed away at his home in Kenny Lake, Alaska on Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 78. Terry grew up in Bremen, Indiana. He was an accomplished high school athlete and received a variety of awards in many sports.
He moved to Alaska in 1963 after serving in the US Navy. He met his wife Carol in Gakona shortly after, they shared 47 years of marriage raising their family in the bush. Over the years, he worked as a wildland firefighter, carpenter, school district custodian and cook in the Copper Basin. Terry loved playing and coaching sports. Terry's true passion was taking care of his family, he had a big heart and lots of love to share. He loved the community and all the people in it.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Donna Hand, his brothers Larry and David Hand. Terry is survived in death by his wife, Carol Hand; his sister, Diane Eveland; his brother, Rex Hand; his son, Terry Hand Jr.; his daughters, Trudi Ramirez-Craig, Nora Flowers, Cindy Chambers and Rebecca High. Terry had 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Kluti Kaah Memorial Hall in Copper Center, Jan. 4 at noon, with burial and memorial dinner to follow.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 27, 2019