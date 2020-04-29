|
Terrence P. A. McLean was born on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada on Sept. 1, 1941. His family moved to Fairbanks in 1951. Terry attended both grade school and high school in Fairbanks. Terry worked as a box boy at Ray's Super Market during his teen years. Terry played hockey throughout his youth and went on to play all four years while attending college. He earned both a bachelor's degree and later an MBA from UAF.
Terry married Daphne Honn on March 24, 1965. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, Terry completed OCS at Fort Lee, Virginia, and then served two years as a commissary officer in Stuttgart, Germany. Returning to Fairbanks after military service, Terry joined Market Basket as a store manager, where he worked for Paul Gavora for 13 years. During this time period, Terry and Daphne had two sons, Patrick and Andrew.
In 1981, Terry's Bush Store was formed to serve grocery needs for numerous rural villages. Over the years, Terry owned and was involved with numerous small businesses in Fairbanks. He became a partner in Air North Airlines. Terry also became a member of the Pioneers of Alaska in 1981.
Sports and athletics played a big part in Terry's life. He was an avid hockey player from a young age. He helped to organize both youth and adult hockey leagues in Fairbanks and later served as a local referee. Terry was also a supporter of slow-pitch softball. In addition, Terry ran sled dogs in his youth and later raced stock cars at Mitchell Raceway.
As the years rolled on, Terry dealt with a variety of heart and health issues but seemed to somehow bounce back and keep on going. Eventually, his health issues caught up with him and took his life on April 14, 2020.
Terry was a true local character, somewhat disorganized, and typically late for most appointments, meetings or dinner. You had to shout at him most of the time due to his hearing loss, but he loved Fairbanks and its people, was a local pioneer in this community and would always be ready to share a beer with his friends.
Terry was preceded in passing by his parents, his brother Duncan and his son, Patrick. He is survived by his son, Andrew McLean of Gainesville, Texas and his best friend for many years, Fran Boyd.
As he'd say "Play hard … and keep your stick on the ice." Rest in Peace, Terry.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Fairbanks Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 29, 2020