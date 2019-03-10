Resources More Obituaries for Theodore Suckling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore "Ted" Suckling

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers My Hon, Theodore "Ted" Suckling died Feb. 8, 2019, at Denali Center. He was diagnosed on Labor Day 2018 with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He put up a brave fight with chemo; the doctors felt he probably had two years after a CT scan Jan. 4, so we were planning a trip to Hawaii. Then the cancer came back aggressively. He was admitted to ICU on Jan. 24.

Ted was born June 19, 1949, in Tanana to Ethel and Norman. After his birth, they went back to their home in Manley, where his dad ran the N.C. Company. Sadly, when Ted was 3, his mom died. Norm and Ted stayed in Manley until Ted was 7 and moved to Nenana, where his dad was the butcher for Coghill's Store.

At an early age, Ted loved his friends, and they did lots of boy things together; he loved to read and was encouraged to do so by his stepmother, Elizabeth. As he grew older, he had a love for motorcycles, boats, woodworking and fishing; he built many fish wheels. Ted also built log houses and many coffins for family and friends. He never said no. Ted helped build the boat the Annual Nail with his cousin Wes, which won the race five times from 1985-90. He also later in life loved driving rock trucks. He lived enjoying life with gusto with his friends and, as all know, sometimes a little too much gusto!

My family had always known Norm (Ted's dad), as all were into gold mining, and in 1983, Norm and Ted were mining at Coldfoot and needed a cook. That's where I came in, met Ted and, in 1985, we were married.

Ted loved all of his friends and made friends quite easily. He was a true friend, never asked questions or said no if one needed him for anything. I remember when I was on the ambulance crew, someone was in the river yelling for help. When we all determined where, and which side of Tanana it was, Ted crawled out on the ice where a snowmachine had broken through and helped rescue that person. He never thought twice about what he needed to do.

When cellphones became the thing, Ted finally decided to get one, and after that, you never found him without it in his hand, the same for the computer. He didn't really care for it at first, but when he did conquer it there was no keeping him away. Ted became quite proficient and realized now he could make more friends, only worldwide, and he did!

He recently decided he loved photography; his computer and phone are filled with beautiful pictures of everything you can think of. Some are so beautiful and breathtaking.

Ted remained friends with all throughout the years. When he went into the hospital, there was a never-ending stream of childhood friends, and it was, at times, like a school reunion. Phyllis and Kent, who flew back from Hawaii; Pam, who came in from Hawaii; Greg from Sitka; Wes, Mary, Randy, Sue, Donna, Vickie and Mr. Sutton, (my "fixers," Barb, Phyllis and Pam, who took care of things so I could concentrate on Ted), Nenana P.A Sam Deblauw (thank you). The masseuse who came in evenings after her work, Hisako … Allie, RandySue, Beau, Marilyn, Betty, Debby, Larry, Gary, Jason, Sasha, Russ. Ben, Barb, Kim, Jan, William, Daryl, Lavern, Penny, Jack, Joe, Duke, Mary Ann, Bill and Wanda. Golly, so many, many more who I know were there visiting him from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. I'm sorry if I haven't recalled all of you. He enjoyed it even though he was quite ill. He was then moved to Denali Center. After the beginning of the Super Bowl, Ted became unresponsive, and at 5 p.m. Feb. 8, he died.

Thank you to all the doctors and nurses on the second floor who took such kind care of my hon at ICU. And they also included me! Made a bed up for me; I was impressed to tears by their compassion and empathy. Those at Denali Center made a little apartment up, and, no matter the time of day or night, came to help. Lou Ann, you have a wonderful team of nurses and aides who helped and were like family caring for their loved one. You could tell by their kindnesses. They came in, even when not ringing for them. And you, Lou Ann (as did the nurses who were on shift), came in every day to check on Ted and also to see how I was. I thank you all so much. How does one express thanks to all of those who took such tender care of Ted? There are no words, just heartfelt thanks!

My love and thanks to our family, Darla, John, MiChelle and DeAnna; brothers, Daryl, Janet, Mike and Deb, Jodie, Jeff, Emma and to my grandson Tommie, who came from New York to live with "his Nana" so I wouldn't be alone!

So how does a wife of more than 35 years say goodbye? With sadness and grief. But in the knowledge Ted and I shared that Jehovah our God, our father and our friend is keeping him in his memory for the promised resurrection to when the Earth, in the very near future, will be like Jehovah God has promised through out the Bible, and in Revelation 21:3,4 that God "will wipe out every tear from our eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore the former things have passed away." So I deal with this grief by cherishing this hope and belief.

A memorial will be planned in Nenana at a later date in the summer, then his cousin Wes and friends will be taking him by boat to Manley, where he will be next to his mother and father.

