Thomas "Tom" Bruemmer, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Tom was born in Peoria, Illinois, on Aug. 11, 1940. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force and then moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he met and married his wife, Linda (Oliver) Bruemmer.

Tom had a great love for aviation and was a registered pilot. He retired from AT&T, a member of the Teamsters. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda, and by a sister, Martha Yalow (husband Ed), and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Frank and Sarah Bruemmer, preceded him in death.

A Mass will be celebrated for Tom on Sept. 14, 2020, at his parish, Sacred Heart Cathedral, at 5:30 p.m.

Linda would like to especially thank friends and family for their support of her and Tom during his illness and upon his passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Pride, P.O. Box 70229, Fairbanks, AK, 99707, or to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, 725 26th Ave. #101, Fairbanks, AK, 99701, in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store