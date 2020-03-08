|
Metastatic Prostate Cancer took the life of Thomas "Tom" Everett Bartlett on March 3. Tom was the son of the late Bernis and Anna Mae Bartlett, of Memphis, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife Maxine; daughter Erin; stepchildren Aliyah, Deandra, Alwayne and Nicholas; son-in-law Andre; grandson De-Andre; granddaughters Kameryn, Kynlee, Sierra and Savana; sister Eva Jo and her husband Larry Epstein; nieces Amy, Suzanne and Anna; nephews Matthew and Ethan; and Michelle Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Micah. Micah's widow Jordan, was an incredible asset during the last weeks of his illness.
Tom was a much-loved Accounting Professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who inspired his students not only to graduate but to start their own firms. Many an English major shared that his accounting class was their favorite university course. In 1992 while on sabbatical in Australia he taught Australian Accounting and there, too, he was quickly a favorite instructor even though he himself had never taken an Australian Accounting Course.
More than that he was an enthusiastic sports buff, an avid reader, a composer of songs for his children and grandchildren. He loved to play all kinds of games as well as spend time in his garden. Time with Tom was inevitably a wonderful experience because he would create games that everyone would enjoy. It was always fun to be with Papa, as his grandchildren called him.
Tom graduated from Rhodes College where he had received a track scholarship and went on to get his MBA from Emory University. in 1974, with a long standing yen to see Alaska, he took a leave of absence from his position at Arthur Andersen in Atlanta and accepted a visiting professorship position at UAF. The Alaskan lifestyle took, and for the next 24 years he immersed himself in his courses at the university as well as continuing education classes for the Alaska Society of CPAs. Retirement did not last long as he was recruited by former students to join the firm of Walsh Kelliher & Sharp where he worked until last month.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Monroe High School for all those who knew him. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory as a dedicated teacher, donations can be made to the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Checks can also be mailed to: UA Foundation, P.O. Box 755080, Fairbanks, AK 99775. Contributions may also be made online at engage.alaska.edu/uaf; Please note "In Memory of Tom Bartlett" whether by check or online.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 8, 2020