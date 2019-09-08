|
Thomas L. Brice of Kent, Washington, and Fairbanks, passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 30. He was a folk artist, husband, brother, father and friend. Thom was a keen poker player and avid golfer. The weeks before he passed were spent doing the things he loved. He collected over $140 from his brother Al and other family members who got "skint" on the final pot that Sunday. He helped his other brother, Andy, plan a family golf outing to celebrate an upcoming wedding. Also, he enjoyed hours of visiting family, playing games and seeing old friends.
He was a man who fed 20 people at his table, gave shelter to those who had no home and a job for those who wanted to work. He raised three children: Andrea, Stephen and Tom Brice, and twice drove them across the country, beginning with the unpaved Alaska Highway. He is survived by his beloved wife, Berta Joan, and four other children: Monica, Stephen, Emily and Dan McGlothlin, who joined the Brice tribe and found themselves pressed into service making leather rifle holsters, silk curtains or copper cat-tails. Thom loved spending time in his shop bringing to life scenes from the Wild West, making furniture and building planters for friends and family.
After serving in the Marine Corps, Thom worked with his family to start Brice Inc. and eventually formed his own business, Brice Land Clearing. In between, he maintained the facilities and taught wrestling at St. Andrews in Sewanee, Tennessee; he refurbished and sold Army mules and cleared power lines for Georgia Power in Clarkesville, Georgia; and worked on numerous construction projects throughout Alaska. He was a 36-year member of the IUOE 302, Operating Engineers Union.
His ashes were spread at a private service at Brice In the Hills, where he rests with his parents and brother and sister. Aside from his wife and children and mentioned brothers, he is survived by dozens and dozens of grandkids, greatgrandkids, nieces, and nephews, each of whom were special to him. The family asks that donations be sent to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Women's Homeless Outreach Mobilization Effort (HOME) in Kent, Washington.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 8, 2019