Oct. 30, 1937 - April 14, 2020
We announce with a heavy heart the passing of our father, Tommy Murphy. He passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Tommy was a resident of Fairbanks for 61 years. He and his wife Marge came to Fairbanks, when it was still a territory, in 1959. There they made their home and raised their two daughters, Kathleen and Susan. Tommy was the superintendent in a commercial construction company and was responsible for making blueprints come to life. He would tell stories about the different construction jobs and their challenges. The Wood Center was one of his greater accomplishments, due to the uniqueness of the building design. He left his mark helping create many of the buildings in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He loved what he did, was proud of his work and was a mentor to many. Tommy had an easy sense of humor and a great smile. He loved to laugh and make others laugh, and his devotion to his family was unwavering.
Tommy is dearly loved and survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Blades and Susan Murphy; sons-in-law, Rick Blades and Kenn Johnson; brother-in-law, Phillip Kahl; sister-in-law, Judy Bowman; siblings, Don (Joanne) Murphy, James "Red" (Ruby) Murphy, Joanne Murphy Henson; grandchildren, Ben Johnson, Olivia Blades, Jameson Johnson, Devon Johnson and Skye (Blades) White; great-grandchildren, Konner Johnson and Kilie Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 3, 2020