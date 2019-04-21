Home

Thomas Markus McKirgan

Thomas Markus McKirgan Obituary
Thomas Markus McKirgan died of heart failure at his home in Camas Valley, Oregon, on March 24, 2019. Tom was born in Fairbanks on June 20, 1962, to Robert McKirgan and Eleanor Jarrett McKirgan. Tom retired from a lengthy career in law enforcement and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, researching family genealogy, tending his gardens and staying active in local affairs. Tom was a kind, honorable man and the embodiment of the Jarrett family motto: "gently in manner, firmly in action." Tom is survived by his longtime companion, Teresa Norman; daughter, Amandah; and grandchildren Jack and Charlee. Tom is also survived by his twin, Tim; siblings, Herb, Karen, Frank and Bobette; nephews and nieces, Jared, Autumn, Scott, Amber, Kaitlynn and Keenan; and extended family in Ohio and Tennessee. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. A GoFundMe account was established in Tom's name to help his family with unexpected expenses.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 21, 2019
