|
|
Timothy Philip DuFresne, better known as "Gummiebear," of Fairbanks, passed away on the morning of Dec. 30, 2019, from a massive heart attack at the age of 52.
He was born Feb. 15, 1967, in Flint, Michigan, to Philip and Glenna DuFresne.
Tim is survived by his wife, Missy; parents-in-law, Ed and Sandra Farmer; brothers-in-law, Chuck and Robby (Heather); and nieces, Victoria and Leslie; son, Jaydon; daughter, Starla; mother, Glenna; brother, Brian (Heidi) and niece, Kathryn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip; and grandparents, Roy and Lula DuFresne and Dwight and Carley Hansen.
A celebration of life will be held at Friends Church (1485 30th Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701) on Jan. 18 from 2-4 p.m.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 10, 2020