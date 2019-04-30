Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Fisher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy T. Fisher

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Timothy T. Fisher, 63, of North Pole, Alaska passed away at 11 a.m. on March 14, 2019, into the arms of Jesus Christ at Peace Health Hospital in Bellingham, Washington. Timothy fought a five year battle with cancer. Timothy was surrounded by family members and friends in his passing. Timothy was born on Aug. 23, 1955, to Ronald and Idabelle (Neue) Fisher in Everett, Washington. Timothy married Janice K. Boberg on April 13, 1973, in Fairbanks. Timothy finished his education at the University of Alaska. His study was history, with intentions of becoming a history teacher. With a newly started family, he directed his intentions toward work to support his family. Tim started his first job at Safeway in Fairbanks. From there, he continued his work in the retail grocery field for many years. Timothy then worked his way into store management. Timothy's last place of employment was Quality Sales, a retail-wholesale food distributor, where Timothy was made part owner of this business.

Timothy leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Janice Fisher; their two daughters, Heather Marie and husband, 43, and Holly Fisher, 41; parents, Ronald and Idabelle Fisher; two sisters, Roxanne Martinez (Arturo), their children, T.J. Martinez and Jonica Burkett; Suzeyye Carlson (Myron) and their three children, Samantha Johnson, Stephanie Miller and Zachary Carlson; and also many lovely nieces and nephews. There was a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on March 30, 2019, at Sandy Point Improvement Community Center. Timothy was a gifted poet. There was a book of his poetry to look at and appreciate. Timothy was a lover of all life. He had a passion for camping and the outdoors. He loved this world he lived in. He enjoyed laughter and brought happiness to all who crossed his path.

While telling fishing stories from a true fisherman, he knew how to enhance each and every one of the stories. (Except, we won't mention the little minnows on the line …)

Family and friends would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Peace Health Hospital for taking such good care of our loved one, Timothy T. Fisher. Again, thank you from all the family.

Tim's family and friends are planning a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. May 11, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Fairbanks. Please come and share your stories and laughter.