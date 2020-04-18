|
|
Trent Edwards, 47, of North Pole, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020.
Trent was born on September 14, 1972, in Fairbanks to Bob and Ruth Edwards and lived in North Pole all his life. Trent spent his years working as a truck driver most recently for Helzer Logistics and other companies in the Fairbanks area. He greatly loved driving and the bonds he made with the other truckers. Trent had a passion to make everyone laugh and knew no stranger. He had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit. He loved God. Trent was loved by so many and will be missed by many people.
Trent is survived by his wife, Angela M. Edwards, of North Pole; son, Tristen (fiancé Megan Galvin) Edwards, of Fairbanks; daughters: June (Dylan) Notermann, of Blackduck, Minnesota, and Kadence Edwards, of North Pole; stepson, Tony Hathaway, of Portland, Oregon; granddaughter, Lilly Edwards; father, Bob Edwards, of Delta Junction; brother, Brian (Jessica) Edwards, of Olympia, Washington; grandchildren, Addison, Brantlee and Aubrey Notermann, of Blackduck, Minnesota; nephews, Benji, Harry and Jack Edwards, of Olympia, Washington; mother- and father-in-law, Joseph and Cindi Barrett, of Fort Worth, Texas; and brother- and sister-in-law, David and Jamie Richardson, of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous other family and friends.
Trent was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Edwards.
Services will be held at a future date, yet to be determined.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 18, 2020