Trent J. Wagner, 27, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2019, in Fairbanks. Trent was born on Christmas Day, 1991, in Fairbanks to Jerrie and Gregory Wagner. Trent attended Denali Elementary from kindergarten through sixth grade. On May 13, 2004, he was awarded the President's Award for Educational Excellence. He also attended Monroe Catholic School during his middle school years. Trent graduated from Hutchison Career Center in the class of 2010. After graduation, he attended the University of Alaska, working toward a degree in computer science, expanding on his lifelong love of computers.

Trent loved spending time with his family, relaxing and jet skiing at Harding Lake, or skiing with his mom and dad at Alyeska. Growing up, Trent was an avid reader and computer genius. At 12 he could already type 110 words per minute, and he made his own miniature computer the size of a small wallet. He was always waiting for his mom to get him the newest "Harry Potter" novel, which he would then read, almost nonstop, until the final page. He enjoyed fitness and started powerlifting, ultimately winning the 2010 Alaska State Powerlifting and won titles in all divisions at the state championship his first time entering.

Trent will be missed dearly by his son, Carter; his daughter, Cambree; and his second son (due in May), Oliver. Trent's kids were the love of his life and always brought a huge smile to his face.

Trent will be also be missed everyday by his heartbroken mother and father, Jerrie and Gregory Wagner.

Trent was lucky to have a very large family. He is also survived by his grandfather; his many aunts and uncles; and his cousins, Josh Sheen; Brandon Quakenbush; Shawn and Ryan Carr, and Jessica Carr-Bodison; Liam Donahue; Matthew and Jacob Haskin and Dominic Maurer; Jason, Josh, Jeffrey and Jacob Lee; Walt, Mike, Molly and Scotty Kelly; Ginny Burgard; Rose Jeffries; David Wagner; and Devin Boudreaux.

We know Trent is now with his grandmothers, Barb Wagner and Bonnie Haskin; his grandfather, Jerry Pollard; and his uncle, Scott Wagner.

In lieu of flowers, there will be basket at the service for cards and we welcome donations that will go to fund Trent's children's education.

A scholarship trust account will be set up at Denali Alaskan Credit Union.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Pikes Waterfront Lodge, Binkley Room, 1850 Hoselton Road Fairbanks.

Those who wish to remember Trent with a gift may make a contribution toward his kids' education.

Online condolences may be made to his family at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 14, 2019