Our beloved Trimble Gregory Gilbert Jr. (Greg) went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 12, 1961, to Trimble Gilbert and Mary (Collin) Gilbert, of Arctic Village. He was a son, father, brother, cousin and friend to many and most of all, a grandfather, "Baba Greg." He was kind, loving and a great provider to his family and community.

Greg's pride and joy were his grandkids. He spoiled each of them in their own way. He taught them a subsistence lifestyle, and helped raise them. His grandchildren were his whole life.

He was spiritually connected to who he was as a Neetsaii Gwich'in. He stood by what he believed in and that was being a Dinjii Zhuh warrior. He valued bravery and respecting the land, among many other things. He was a hunter, wood hauler, snow machine racing champion, warrior, Christian, musician, carpenter and mechanic. He was our fiddle player. Every holiday, every community event, he played fiddle for Arctic Village so we could dance.

Arctic Village will miss you, Greg, you were an important part of our community and fiddle dances. We thank you for your life of playing fiddle and music for us. You were a part of every good event in Arctic Village, Mahsi'.

Greg is survived by Brenda Gilbert, his wife; his parents, Trimble and Mary Gilbert, and his father-in-law, Allen Tritt; aunties, Florence Newman and Annie Christian; cousin, Barbera Christian; his children, Virgil Matthew Gilbert, Cynthia Gilbert, Galen Gilbert and Beylinda Gilbert; grandson, Jake Gilbert; granddaughters, Jewels Gilbert (Brennan), Skyla Gilbert, Angelina Gilbert, Arianna Gilbert and Amelia Gilbert; siblings, Bobby Gilbert (Annette Gilbert) and Albert Gilbert Sr. (Ginger Gilbert); nephews, Albert Gilbert Jr., Curtis Gilbert and Darryn Gilbert; nieces, Yvonne Gilbert, Alisha Gilbert and Trisha Gilbert; great-nephews, Curtis Gilbert Jr (Jojo), Ryler Carlson, John Kubanyi, Verko Kubanyi and Victor (Day Day) Kubanyi; great-nieces, Angel Gilbert, Jazzlyn John and Natalie John; and godchild, Stanford Luke; along with his many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law in the Tritt and Peter families.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents James Gilbert and Maggie Gilbert, Ginnis Tsal Golan and Lura Crow Golan; sisters, Alberta Gilbert and Naomi Tritt; and brother, Kias Peter.

He will be buried in Arctic Village Cemetery. Visitation and service will be held at Bishop Rowe Church in Arctic Village on Feb. 25, 2019. Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary