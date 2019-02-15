Trina Marie Anderson was born Feb. 19, 1956, in Fairbanks at St. Joseph's hospital to Signe (Trangsrude) Anderson and Robert "Bud" Anderson.



Trina conquered early learning difficulties, eventually graduating from Lathrop High School and went on to Pacific Lutheran University in Seattle where she completed her nursing degree. She worked at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for 35 years as a registered nurse. Trina also served as the parrish nurse for Fairbanks Lutheran Church. After retirement, she continued to help people by being a hospice volunteer.



As a child, she enjoyed going to the family cabin at Olnes and continued doing so for the rest of her life. She loved s'mores, hotdogs and campfires. Another favorite pastime was meeting with friends and family to have dinner at the Turtle Club in Fox. Trina's biggest passion was her dogs. She loved every dog she ever had. She was instrumental in getting the local dog park built and took her dog Andy there almost everyday. Other dogs in her family included Shep, Sport and Spunky. Her last two dogs were Buddy and Andy, named after her father.



Trina was not shy about hopping in her car with her dog at her side to go on long road trips. She made several trips with her family to visit grandparents in North Dakota, as well as several trips to visit family in Anchor Point. She also made trips to family in the Lower 48 with dogs at her side, including an 8,000 mile trip from Fairbanks to southern California and back. She went to Norway and Sweden a couple of times, once with mother Signe to meet her relatives. She was very proud of her Scandinavian heritage and was active in the local Son's of Norway. She was a lifetime member of the Pioneers of Alaska.



Trina started the local "Star Trek" fan club. She was a huge fan of the original series and movies that followed. Her collection of "Star Trek" memorabilia, books and movies is epic.



Trina had a great memory and was the families unofficial historian. She was good at remembering relatives names and family history, including detailed stories about surviving Fairbanks' '64 earthquake and the big flood of '67.



Throughout her life, Trina was a compassionate, loving and outgoing person. She was quick to laugh, made friends easily and was always willing to help with anything if called upon. She will be greatly missed.



Trina passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2019, following a bout with pneumonia. She is survived by her brothers, Erling Albert Anderson and David Sven Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Fairbanks Lutheran Church on Cowles Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairbanks Lutheran Church and/or the Fairbanks Dog Park at www.fairbanksdogpark.org, or by mail to Fairbanks Dog Park P.O. Box 74331, Fairbanks, AK.



