Trudi is an angel now.
Trudi was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and spent over 50 years in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Bethel and Fort Yukon and by her candid nature had adventures and experiences to be told. The people of the village adored Trudi and were always in awe of her natural red hair and emerald green eyes. She taught them her own sewing tricks, they taught her beading and how to smoke fish. Honey buckets took on a new meaning.
Trudi could fill a room with laughter and never met a stranger. Her talents were plentiful: a chef, a baker, seamstress, interior designer and artist. Dancing and singing came natural.
In 1983 in front of her mother, sisters and family, Trudi married her Teddy-Bear (Ted Starnes). After 15 years residing in Fairbanks, they relocated to Las Vegas, which was home for the last 20 years. During the course of those 20 years, Trudi laid to rest her husband and, recently, a son. Life often exposed its harsh reality to Trudi, but she persevered and took control of her path, with a smile as an end result.
Trudi was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Whitton; mother, Gertrude Whitton Neff; sons, Laith Allen Neff and Lyle Edward Neff II; husband, Theodore Starnes; brothers, David Whitton and Richard Whitton; brother-in-law, Darby Sandoval-Banker; and nephew, William "Billy" Brent II.
Trudi is survived by daughter, Elicia Neff-Steele (husband John Steele) and their children Desire Montgomery and Matthew Niemke; sister, Heather Whitton Sewell (husband Harry Sewell) and their son Ryan Sewell (partner Chrystal Decroix); sister, Janis Whitton Napoleone (husband Richard Napoleone) and their children, Heather Cotter (husband Mark Cotter) and Michele Nelson (husband Larry Nelson); sister, Monica Sandoval-Banker (late husband Darby Sandoval-Banker) and their children, Jeff Ohman, Brooke Sandoval-Banker and Porscha' Sandoval-Banker; grandson, Lyle Edward Neff III; great-grandchildren, Lathan Montgomery, Sean Niemke and Kayden Niemke; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Pax and Indie Ohman, Mason and Molly Cotter, Caitlyn and Kingston Sewell, Bryce and Blake Nelson and Olivia Brent.
Trudi, you are an angel now. There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you. Finally your story will be told.
Friends and family, if you have memories to share about our sister Trudi, please email to mbsimplyme@gmail.com
.