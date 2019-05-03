Tyler Devon Benoit, 15, died April 25, 2019, in Fairbanks. Tyler was born March 22, 2004 in San Diego, California, and has lived in Alaska for 14½ years: Wasilla for 5½ years, Sutton for 5 years and Fairbanks for 4 years.

Tyler was a fun-loving young man who pursued various interests in his 15 years. He successfully completed the Horsemanship Academy at Camp Li-Wa and achieved Certified Horsemanship Association level 2 over three years. He was anxious to turn 16 so he could become a wrangler in training at the ranch. Tyler took his cousin Jake's advice and took up violin. He enjoyed playing and learning for two years. He was also an avid chess player and got so good he could beat his grandpas. During the past few years, Tyler enjoyed dipnetting with his grandparents on the Kenai River. On Haystack Mountain, he enjoyed working hard and getting on-the-job training at Haystack Mountain Sawmill. Tyler finished six years of AWANAS program and then volunteered as a listener for the younger kids. He recently started volunteering as an usher and greeter at church. He recently earned his driver's permit and had several hours driving. He was mostly homeschooled until this year, when he enrolled at Lathrop High School to join JROTC.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Nicole Benoit; his siblings, Joshua and Rebecca Benoit; his paternal grandparents, Lynden and Barbara Benoit, of Grand Junction, Colorado; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Wise, of Elgin, Oregon; and maternal grandparents, Jim Hays, of Fairbanks, and George and Mary Lynn Hays, of Wasilla; and several other relatives and friends. Tyler, we love you and miss you. God bless you!

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at True North Church, 2830 Airport Way in Fairbanks, with Pastor Bo Melin officiating. There will be a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that all contributions be donated to Speed the Light youth missions ministry in honor of Tyler. All checks should be written to True North Church with Speed the Light written in the memo. Online contributing is also available at truenorthak.org or through Text to Give by texting 84321 and entering the dollar amount followed by STL.

