Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, niece and dear friend Vanessa Marie John, of Stevens Village, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. Vanessa was born July 27, 1978, to the late Virgil Simon and the late Geraldine John, both of Stevens Village, where she was raised with her brothers, Robert and Brian John, in the traditional Athabascan lifestyle. Vanessa attended school in Stevens Village and she graduated from Lathrop High School. During her senior year at Lathrop, Vanessa took up art and won first place in the art contest.

Vanessa will be remembered and dearly missed by many for her sense of humor, beautiful smile and contagious laugh; she had a deep love for her family. She was always helping with our elders, and she always put others before herself.

Vanessa is survived by her daughters, Leona Collins and Hailey Schulz (Charmaine); great-aunt, Kitty Allen; brothers, Robert and Brian John; uncles, Earl John and Ronald John; aunt, Nora John (Kenneth Moe); uncles, Russell Simon Jr. (Grace Simon), Harold Simon (Beverly George)and Glenn Simon Sr.; aunts, Darlene Jensen, Jennie Ortiz (Joe Burgess), Neila Simon and Cora Simon (William Tritt Sr.); nieces, Rhiannon and Charlize Smoke; cousins, Miranda Carroll, Ted John, Carmen John, Harris Nicholia, Bernice Drew, Preston Roberts, Nelson Roberts, Deb George, Diane George, Tasha George, Jaqualine George, Glenn Simon Jr., Glenda Simon, Barbara Saunders, Roberta Solari, Nellie Winer, Michelle Whiteclay, Neil Jensen, Janelle Jensen, Cecilia Simon, Joshua Ortiz, Neel-ta Burgess, Sonja Burgess, Jeremiah Burgess, Jason Burgess, Troy Simon, Michael Simon, Roselyn Tritt, Renee Santos and William Tritt Jr.; Godparents, Donald Stevens and Clara Journey; and numerous family members from Stevens Village and Beaver.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine John; father, Virgil Simon; paternal grandparents, Annie Simon and Russel Simon Sr.; maternal grandparents, Victoria John (Fields) and Leonard John; great-uncle, Allen John (aka Joel Nikolai); uncles, Richard John, Theodore John, Aunties Bernice John and Leah Okpealuk; cousins, Roberto Burgess Jr. and Elizabeth Druck.

Fairbanks visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon today, April 12, 2019, at Chapel of Chimes, with service afterward. At 6 p.m., Vanessa will fly home to Stevens Village. A celebration of life and potlatch will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 12, 2019