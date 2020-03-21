Home

Vera Lockhart Obituary
Vera was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Fort Yukon, Alaska. She was the daughter of the late John and Ida Jonas. Vera married her late husband, Douglas C. Lockhart, on March 17, 1959. Vera spent her life as a homemaker and had been a member of Saint Mary's Church in Salamanca, New York.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Bacelli, of Frewsburg, New York; her granddaughter, Jessica Bacelli, of Salamanca, New York; her grandson, Mitchell (Meggan) Bacelli, of Salamanca, New York; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Tarr, Shawn Bacelli and Maelonnee Bacelli, all of Salamanca, New York; her sisters, Annie (Nick) Virgillio, of Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, Marilyn Alexander, Mary Fields, Freda Joseph, Ida Williams, Kenny Jonas, all of Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.
Vera was preceded in death by her sister, Addie Mae Jonas, and brother, Stanley Jonas.
Vera will be buried in Fort Yukon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 21, 2020
