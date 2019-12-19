|
Vera Louise (Erick) Englishoe, of Fort Yukon, passed away Dec. 13, 2019 ,in Fairbanks. Vera was born June 9, 1948, to John Erick of Fort Yukon and Maggie (Roberts) Erick of Venetie at Vera Vataih (Vera's Hill) on a back slough 16 miles below Fort Yukon.
She was the oldest of 11 children. Vera spent her early childhood with her family moving between Fort Yukon, Venetie, K'ahts'ik (Fish Camp), and other seasonal camps living a subsistence lifestyle. She learned the Gwich'in values of family, community, cooperation and hard work from her parents, grandmothers and many elders.
Vera was a fluent Gwich'in speaker and when she first entered school in Fort Yukon, she did not speak any English. She was punished for speaking Gwich'in, and her father pulled her out of school for two years until the U.S. marshal forced them to bring their children back to school. It was not until she was 9 years old and spent months at the Anchorage Alaska Native Service Hospital, getting treatment for tuberculosis, that she became fluent in English.
Vera met her life partner, Gene Englishoe, when she was 16. Gene and Vera had four children: Gina Lynn, Anthony, Leon Erick and Winston, who was adopted by Roy and Sharon Smythe. Vera and Gene were together 33 years and formally married on Oct. 25, 1997. They faced many struggles together, including the untimely losses of Gina Lynn and Anthony, but they never gave up on each other. Vera's family was the joy of her life.
Vera loved to work, serve her community, play Scrabble and card games with her friends and sing. She believed that if you could work and take care of your family, you never got stuck. Her work included positions with RuralCap, Adult Basic Education, bilingual education, Tanana Chiefs Conference, as a community health aid and at UAF's Yukon Flats Center. At the center, she always had coffee, tea and something cooking on the stove for students and anyone passing by needing to warm up. She would recruit students as she walked down the street in Fort Yukon, encouraging them to come down and sign up for classes.
When she wasn't caring for her family or working, she was volunteering for community events such as the Spring Carnival, Christmas and New Year's festivities, DJing for KZPA radio and organizing many, many potlatches. Through it all, she raised her voice in songs of praise, joy and humor. She loved to sing Ch'ilik dehtly'aa (Gwich'in hymns) and country.
Vera carried the strength of her culture throughout her life. She shared her experiences with others in the hopes that they could learn from her as she learned from her elders. Her stories and her laughter will stay with us always. Of her people she said, "Gwich'in people are very strong people. Strong mind, strong body and they don't give up. That's what we need to think about. It's never too late to reunite together again. It's never too late for anything."
Vera leaves behind her sons, Leon Erick (Christina) and Winston Smythe; her grandson, Mitchell; her sisters, Virginia, Mildred and Sherry; and her brothers, John, Earnest, Earl, Dennis, Robert and Richard; and many other relatives, friends and many godchildren all over Yukon Flats who will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Maggie; her husband, Gene; her children, Gina Lynn and Anthony; her brother, James; and many aunts and uncles.
Vera had lots of love for her siblings and her Aunt Hannah in Fairbanks and Aunt Millie in Roanoke, Virginia. She dearly loved Audrey Tritt and Jodi Strom and called Ashley Shewfelt "my son." She had a special place in her heart for her adopted grandson Jun Jun and her best friend and cousin Charlene. She had many wonderful nephews and nieces that she loved as well. She leaves behind many friends, including Lillian Garnett and Jennie Carroll. We cannot list everyone, but know that you were always in her heart.
