Feb. 16, 1929 - April 6, 2020

Long time Alaska Resident Vern Tramon Still, 91, passed away on April 6, 2020, at home surround by his family when he was lifted to heaven.

A service will be held at Chapel of Chimes, 415 Illinois Street, on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m.

Vern Tramon Still was born on Feb. 16, 1929, in Gilbert Arkansas to Tramon and Pearl Still.

There is not a day that goes by without his family missing him. He was an extordinary man with many accomplishments in his life.

He grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the great depression. As a young adult, he moved to Eastern Washington to find work. He worked as a laborer in the Construction field working on several dams, Hanford and many other projects in Washington state while living in a work camp with his first wife Patricia and two daughters Sandra and Carolyn. He was also a Free Mason for over 50 years.

He married Wanda Juanita Melson in 1959 and they had two children together. A daughter Deanna and a Son Mark.

Vern and Wanda made the decision to move to Alaska. Vern made the move first to find work, which he did in the Construction field. Wanda and Deanna joined him in 1965 to make Alaska their home.

Vern started his first Company Valley Cement Finishing, which was the beginning of a lifetime of being an entuepenour.

Vern and Wanda built their first home together in 1966 on willow street in Lemeta where they owned an apartment complex and being their base location for their concrete company.

In 1971, Vern formed Valley Construction, purchased a large undeveloped parcel of property on Badger Road, which he and his wife Wanda developed into what is now Lakloey Hill and Valley Subdivision. He had amazing vision and worked tirelessly seven days a week for years developing the subdivisions, building homes and extending his Valley Water Company's water service to his new Subdivisions of over 300 homes.

After he purchased the property in 1971, he and Wanda walked around their new property and he asked her where she wanted her home. She chose the location and together they built their second and final home together Where they lived for over 50 years until their passing.

He had a stroke in 1998 but recovered and went on to purchase the land adjacent to Lakloey Hill in 2004. Together their family business developed Lakloey annex and Lakloey Annex West. An extentison of Lakloey Hill.

He had a heart of gold and was the most caring, generous man we have ever known, not to mention being such a kind soul. His handshake was his word and he lived his life with integrity and honesty. He believed every man carried that trait. Sadly that is not so. He never raised his voice or said an unkind word against anyone.

He lost Wanda, the love of his life on June 14, 2012, and never got over her loss, it broke his heart. We take comfort in knowing they are together now in eternity.

His wife, Wanda; parents, Tramon and Pearl Still; brother, Joel, sisters, Iva Lee Baker and Bernice Dodd; daughter, Sandra White; and stepson Carey High all preceded Vern in death.

He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Sinith (Dale), Deanna Longoria (Mickey); his son, Mark StilI (Kim Healy), Matthew Still (Grandson); stepson, John High (Teresa); brothers, Alton Still (Georgia), Arvil Still (Linda); sister, Opal Tayon (Joe); neices and nephews; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him much happiness. He enjoyed teasing them, Calling them "monkeys," and putting them up to mischief!

It was an honor and a privilege to know such an amazing wonderful man and have him in our lives. He is loved and missed every day.

