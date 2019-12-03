|
|
Vernice D. Reid passed on Nov. 25, 2019. She was 100 years young, born on Oct. 14, 1919, in Sooke, British Columbia on Vancouver Island to her father, Pearly Dean Reid and mother, Catherine Fuller. She was a true pioneer of the Territory Alaska, and a Gold Star World War II widow.
She lived in Vancouver, Washington, as a young girl with her Aunt Nancy while in school. She came to Fairbanks in 1924 with her mother Catherine Fuller and stepfather, Alaska bush pilot Harold Gillam. They lived in the Fort Worden area in the late 1930s with her two daughters, son and husband.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Rediske Thomas; her son, David Fuller; her brother, Thomas Harold Gillam, former mayor of Fairbanks; her sister, of Canada Phoebe Schultz Reid; her first husband, KIA 1945 World War II Herbert Avery (Tommy) Thomas; and by the father of her two youngest sons, Hubert C. Methvin.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Suckling Thomas in Alaska, and her two sons Mike and Daryl Methvin in Texas, six granddaughters, six grandsons, five nephews, two nieces and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, spread from Alaska, Canada, Nevada, Wyoming to Florida.
She loved to read, studied history at the University of Alaska and was a draftsman.
She worked for Stewart's Photo in the mid-1940s in Fairbanks, was a owner builder of Sunrise Bakery in Anchorage in the early 1950s, owned and operated the Aleutian Lanes Cafe on Fourth Ave in Anchorage pre-1964 earthquake. She homesteaded on the Kashwitna River in the early 1960s. She made Jewelry for True Alaska Jewelry. She loved adventure and travel and worked a year as a barge cook on the Yukon River.
She was an avid cross country skier. She traveled to various places as Russia, China and Costa Rica.
Most importantly, she loved her family and helped them all.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
The last thing she said to me was, "I love you, and I love love love my family and that's all there is to it!"
Vernice loved life and lived it her way.
Bye Mom, we love you.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 3, 2019