1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Vernon H. Boyles (July 22, 1935-April 1, 2019) is remembered as a wonderful husband, a devoted father, son and brother, and cherished friend.

He was born in Doniphan, Missouri to Howard and Muriel Boyles where he spent his early years with his grandparents and enjoying the friendship of his Uncle Herb Kennon, who was 6 months older than Vern. Those years forged a lifelong friendship between them because Herb was like a brother and mentor, and their relationship was one of profound professional and personal respect.

After graduating in 1953 from Vancouver High School in Vancouver, Washington, Vern's mother and stepfather, Art Swindel, moved the family to Fairbanks. Vern became an Alaskan for life.

He worked in retail sales and construction while completing plumber-pipefitter trade school with Local 375. His passion was his profession and he took his trade to new heights by forming Tanana Mechanical in 1965. He grew it into a large company with subsidiary firms in general construction, mechanical construction, mining, research and development, and exploration.

Throughout his career in business, Vern managed employees with a sense of obligation to them, their welfare and their families. Vern had several other companies and partnerships, and many of his employees became lifelong friends.

Vern encouraged apprentices and over the years hired many of them on construction projects, while supporting them and the union in many programs through his entire life. He was a lifelong member of the Mechanical Contractors of Fairbanks, Western Mechanical Contractors and served in positions of leadership. Vern was known for his investment abilities, firm-yet-humble style in negotiations and his dry sense of humor.

Vern loved Fairbanks. One of his most passionate projects was the historical renovations of the U.S. Post Office and Court Building on Cushman Street. When asked why he took on such a financial challenge, he said that while walking to work as a young man he would stop there and get warm against the big radiators. He loved the building and thought Fairbanks deserved to keep it for many years.

He often recounted starting his career with one truck and a pipe wrench and almost starving on a project in Nome. He often said, "The harder I work, the luckier I get!"

Vern had little time to enjoy his love of river boating, good wine, hunting, German Shepherds and travel, but he knew how to work hard and play when he could. He relaxed by running heavy equipment or moving dirt with his Bobcat, and could be found working in the yard or shop in dress slacks and monogrammed shirt. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, going four-wheeling, snow-machining or taking on a garden projects in the form of secretly putting sunflower seeds in neighbors and friends flower pots producing a surprise later in the summer.

Vern loved to work, was a visionary, an impeccable dresser and a consummate gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor. His generosity on many occasions made a difference in the lives of many people in Interior Alaska.

As a master Mason, he was a lifetime member of Fairbanks Scottish Rite of Free Masonry Lodge No. 12. He was also a member of Pioneers of Alaska, the National Rifle Association and a devoted member of the Republican Party.

Vern sold his company to his trusted and valued employee and friend, Mike Mcglinchy. Both men knew the value of the company, the value of a true friend and the shared passion of success and excellence. They never quit talking about projects or creating opportunities until Diffuse Lewy body disease robbed Vern of his thought process and the ability to speak.

Vern will be missed deeply by his wife of 24 years, Rhonda; his son, Vernon Lon Boyles and wife Susan, of Seattle; his daughter, Wendy Audette, and husband Dick ,of Whidbey Island, Washington; his stepson, Joseph Mahaney and wife Heather, of Anchorage; his brother, Doug Swindel and wife Linda, of Fairbanks; his sister, Marcia O'Brien, of Sequim, Washington; his sister, Darleen Kolb, of Spring, Texas; six grandchildren, Kristi Hall, Jennifer Boyles, Theresa Boyles, Galloway Boyles, Dustin Brown and Meghan Himes; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vern also leaves behind his best friends, Gerry Myers and Herb Kennon, along with trusted friends Gordon Cooper, Mike Mcglinchy and Dick Greene.

Vern has gone home to our Savior, where he joins his deceased wife, Sally; brother, Don Swindel; parents and grandparents; stepfather, Art Swindel; aunts, uncles and many friends who have gone before him.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. May 11 at True North Church, Assembly of God, 2830 Airport Way, Fairbanks.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. May 11 at True North Church, Assembly of God, 2830 Airport Way, Fairbanks.

The family suggests donations to Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, Vernon Boyles Memorial Fund for Lewy Body Dementia Research and Care, PO Box 1897, Phoenix, AZ 85001. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 30, 2019