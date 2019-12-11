|
On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2019, in Anchorage, Vicky passed with family and friends by her side after suffering a short illness.
Vicky Ruth Schwartz was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Monroe, Washington, where she married Ted Willner in 1946. Most of her time was spent raising her three children, gardening and harvesting five acres of the county's most prized raspberries. They moved to Fairbanks in 1957, before statehood. They operated the Texaco Bulk Plant and were major participants in the Alyeska Pipeline. Later, moving to California, Vicky and Alton Proudfoot were married.
She enjoyed golfing, at one point hitting a hole in one. She loved to dance, play and sing music, cards, was a gourmet cook and traveled all over the U.S. She loved to design and decorate and always thought she should have been an architect. She moved to Roseburg, Oregon, to spend her and Al's senior years.
In 2015, after Alton passed, Vicky moved to live with her daughter, Connie and husband Todd in Anchorage. She loved the beauty of Alaska, including Todd's green thumb. She was partially blind all her life, but that didn't stop her from doing anything she desired. Vicky joined The Anchorage Lions Club and the Anchorage Senior Activity Center shortly after moving to Anchorage.
One of the sayings that will always resonate with friends and family: "It's better than getting kicked in the butt with a frozen mukluk."
As a humble person, Vicky inspired others, was loved by many, loved the Lord and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Vicky was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Alton Proudfoot; and all of her siblings.
Living children include daughter, Connie (Todd) Heyworth, of Anchorage; sons, Steven (Kathy) Willner and Brian (Diane) Willner, of Ninety Six, South Carolina; grandchildren, James (Julie) Fogg, Dawn (Sean Rood) Anderson, of Anchorage, Brent (Ashley) Willner, of Ninety Six, and Shelly (Scott) Burgess, of Greenville, South Carolina. She also had five great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Alisa Proudfoot of Windsor, California, and Kristi Proudfoot, of Eugene, Oregon; as well as numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A funeral/celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 11, 2019