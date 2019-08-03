Home

Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Victor Ervin Smith


1940 - 2019
Victor Ervin Smith Obituary
Victor Ervin Smith, 79, of Fairbanks, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Vic was born on March 10, 1940, in Havre, Montana. He has resided in Alaska for the past 35 years. Vic was a Teamster and was awarded his 40-year pin. He also won another award for his cake making. As well as being a Teamster, Vic was a truck driver, mechanic, roofer, electrician and jack of all trades. Vic was married to his first wife, Darlene Mae Rohrer in 1963 and his second wife, Margaret (Peggy) Smith in 1976. His family said, "He went to Alaska to work on the pipeline, but didn't see much work, but he joined the union and worked odd jobs through all those years. Vic lost his eye when he was young and was able to accomplish much in his life with only one. One can only imagine what he could have done with two of them. He was a beloved father when he was able to come back to Spokane. Being apart for such long periods was tough for everybody. He always had his words of wisdom to help guide you."
Vic is survived by his son, Gene Smith, of Spokane, Washington; daughter, DeeAnn Towne, of Spokane, Washington; brothers, Eugene Smith, of Yuma, Arizona, Clarence Smith, of Yuma, Arizona, Dave Smith, of Helena, Montana, Ernie Smith of Havre, Montana, Benjamin (Charley) Smith, of Helena, Montana, and Steve Smith of Helena, Montana; sisters, Marguerite Robinson, of Havre, Montana, and Wanita Haines, of Seattle, Washington; granddaughters, Vanessa and Gabrielle Towne, and Rachael Macklin; great-granddaughter, Kylie Macklin; and ex-wife, Darlene Reed, of Spokane, Washington. Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd C. and Stephannie (Toth) Smith; son, Victor Lee Smith; sister, Gloria Frye; and his second ex-wife, Peggy Smith.
Online condolences may be made at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 3, 2019
