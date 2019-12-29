|
Victoria "Tori" Lynn Beebe was freed of her fragile body and stepped into eternity Dec. 3, 2019. Born March 13, 1998, Tori packed an incredible amount of living in her 21 years. In her growing up years, Tori lived close to her sister, Shannon, and considered her a second mom.
Ever questing for knowledge, Tori would regale her family with facts and information she had gathered from a variety of sources. We would often find her listening to an NPR podcast or a program on television that imparted knowledge about the world in which we live. Her love of books and reading started before formal schooling and never diminished.
Tori followed in her sister Erin's footsteps with her passion for travel. She talked of visiting Japan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Peru. She had the opportunity to explore Ecuador, France and Spain. This travel broadened her perspective on life and helped grow her into a global thinker.
Exploring closer to home, Tori enjoyed camping, hiking and kayaking with her nieces and nephews as well as her friends. Chena lakes and river were favorite haunts.
She also had the opportunity to learn the art of archery and tennis.
Tori loved to cook. She enjoyed cooking with fresh herbs and spices, giving her dishes enhanced and vibrant flavors. She would cheerfully leave the cleanup to those who ate the delicious offerings.
Victoria Lynn Beebe leaves behind parents, Larry and Kathleen, grandparents, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a significant friends group. In her 21 years, Tori actively pursued her lifelong dreams.
A private, family gathering was held on Dec. 15, 2019, in Wasilla. During the summer of 2020, Tori will be taken home to North Pole.
A memorial gathering will be published at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 29, 2019