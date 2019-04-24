Vilma Marie (Rocchi) Grassi was born in New York on Aug. 17, 1930, and from there she traveled to many places in the world. Wherever she went she made a difference.

She passed away peacefully at her home April 18, 2019.

Born to Lena and Pompeo Rocchi, Vilma was raised with her brother, Jerry, and cousin, Nello, in the suburbs of New York City. She also spent time in Italy during her childhood and never forgot her family there.

She graduated high school early and went directly to attend Hunter College in Manhattan where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. While teaching, she also did work towards a Ph.D. in foreign languages.

She met Mario Grassi through dancing and their parents. They were married in November 1960. Shortly thereafter, the military whisked them off to the unknowns of Alaska. Instead of spending an 18-month hardship tour, as was the plan, she stayed for 59 years and built a life here.

Vilma taught first grade for 20-plus years at Aurora Elementary School, and she was very proud of her students and the deep friendships she made there. Vilma's time was spent being involved in many groups and helping others wherever she could, including through teacher sorority Alpha Delta Kappa, Fairbanks Garden Club, Retired Teachers Association, the Pioneers and Sacred Heart Cathedral. She filled her days sewing many beautiful things, reading voraciously, gardening, encouraging and supporting her children in all their endeavors and spoiling her grandchildren with love. Always, she opened her heart and home to others and shared her table with countless friends and adopted family. She truly embodied the title of "Mama Grassi."

She was a kind, generous and fierce woman, whose presence will be missed by all of us.

She is survived by her children and their families: Odette Grassi; Gary, Beth and Gabriel Grassi; and Kent, Monica and Gelsemina Grassi.

A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., with a rosary spoken at 4:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1300 Peger Road, with a reception at Vilma's home from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation in her name, in lieu of flowers or such, please make donations to Alpha Delta Kappa at either of the services or mail to ADK, P.O. Box 72568, Fairbanks, AK 99707. Her sorority will use the donations toward educational scholarships.

Online condolences may be made to the family at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 24, 2019