Virgil William Beuning, 87, of Keystone Heights, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following a brief illness. He was a native of Freeport, Minnesota, and had lived in Keystone Heights for the past 10 years coming from Fairbanks, Alaska. He was the owner and operator of a transport company for many years and was of the Catholic faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Beuning, and sister, Rosemary.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Beuning; children, Brian, Charles (Bonnie), David (Joyce Anne), Gary, Dale (MaryJo), Cheryl (Sean) and Lisa; siblings, Edward (Virginia), Clara, Walter (Loura), Art (Peggy), Leo and Carol; grandchildren, Summer, Skye, Logan, Cassandra, Jason, Courtney, Chris, Mason, Dakota and Zachary; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.
Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose, Minnesota.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Interlachen.