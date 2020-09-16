1/1
Virgil W. Beuning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil William Beuning, 87, of Keystone Heights, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following a brief illness. He was a native of Freeport, Minnesota, and had lived in Keystone Heights for the past 10 years coming from Fairbanks, Alaska. He was the owner and operator of a transport company for many years and was of the Catholic faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Beuning, and sister, Rosemary.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Beuning; children, Brian, Charles (Bonnie), David (Joyce Anne), Gary, Dale (MaryJo), Cheryl (Sean) and Lisa; siblings, Edward (Virginia), Clara, Walter (Loura), Art (Peggy), Leo and Carol; grandchildren, Summer, Skye, Logan, Cassandra, Jason, Courtney, Chris, Mason, Dakota and Zachary; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose, Minnesota.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Virgil's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Interlachen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sep. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved