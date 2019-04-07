Virgilia "Jill" Katherine Corbett Shepherd, 84, died March 4, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital after a long struggle with lung disease.

Jill was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Montgomery, Alabama, the only child of Willetta Dorothy Rosson and Arthur Dale Corbett. Jill's Alaska roots go back to 1908, when her maternal grandparents, Jessie and William Rosson, lived for a short time in Fort Egbert, where he was stationed.

Jill and her parents arrived in Alaska in 1951 after driving the Alaska Highway, and settled in Eagle River. She graduated from Anchorage High School in 1952. In 1952, Jill began attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she met her former husband, Peter E.K. Shepherd, and later earned a journalism degree in 1980 from UAF. They had four children.

Before graduating from UAF, Jill worked for the trans-Alaska oil pipeline; Alaska 67 Centennial; the Tundra Times; and Jessen's Weekly. As a "real" Alaskan, she also slimed fish and hunted muskrat. She moved to Anchorage in 1980 and was a reporter for the Anchorage Times before beginning a long career as an editor and writer for Alaska Sportsman Magazine (later named Alaska Magazine) in 1981. She retired from journalism in 2005.

Jill was a master gardener, a member of Alaska Press Women and an accomplished photographer. She loved the opera and the symphony, and often attended local theater. Jill enjoyed long walks along Coastal Trail and was a member of the Senior Center chorus.

Jill is survived by her sons, Arthur Dale (Barbara), Eric Kingston (Cathy), and Theodore Paul Evans; daughter, Pamela Marie; three grandchildren, Kim Paula Fox, Michael Peter Shepherd and Emily Virgilia Shepherd; two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Riley Henry and Wyatt Logan Shepherd; and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. May 11, 2019, at the Arctic Recreation Center, 4855 Arctic Blvd., in Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill's name to Alaska Botanical Garden.

