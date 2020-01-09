Home

On Jan. 6, 2020, Virginia Oyen, 82, of Fairbanks, passed away at the hospital with her family at her side. She was well loved and will be dearly missed. A service will be held for her at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, 122 First Ave., in downtown Fairbanks at 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 12, with a potluck immediately afterward. The family welcomes everyone to feel free to bring a covered dish to share as well as your favorite stories and memories of Virginia. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 9, 2020
