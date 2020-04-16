|
Nov. 11, 1946 - April 10, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Virginia Rose Titus, was called home 6:30 a.m. on Good Friday as the sun was rising. She was born Nov. 11,1946, at the hospital in Tanana to parents Robert Hunter Albert and Lena Johnson Albert.
Virginia and her husband John raised their eight children in Arctic Village and Venetie. She also brought up many grandchildren; wherever she was, she was surrounded by children. John and Virginia began a sobriety camp outside of Fort Yukon, helping others who were struggling with addiction to find a healing path in life. Later she worked at the Fairbanks Native Association's women's shelter. She was well known for her beautiful beadwork, great cooking, and loved movies just like her mom, Lena. She endured many hardships in life, but through all of the pain, she always found a way to laugh. She was a fluent first-language Gwich'in speaker, we will forever remember her saying, "Lyaa gwiintl'oo nihtsai' gaanandaii." - "Always know how much I cherish you." We're all going to miss her greatly and are only grateful she is finally free from any pain or suffering.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Johnson Albert; daughters, Rhonda Titus, Joni Titus and Linda Titus; sons, Rodney Albert and Arthur Titus; grandchildren, Michelle Titus Semaken, Eric John, Felicia John, Charlene John, Stacey Dean Titus, Dominique Amber Rose Titus, Dustin Charley, Robyn Renee Stevens, Derrick Albert, Sabrina Bedford, Jerome Christian, Elizabeth Christian and Christopher Christian; her first great-grandbaby, Khaleesi; nieces, Diana Hayton, Margorie Gemmill, Judith Williams and Shigone Varner; nephews, Paul Williams Jr., Richard Williams, Michael Williams, Dion Benson and Allan Hayton; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lena Albert; daughters, Roberta Titus-John, Charlotte Titus and Jacqueline Titus; husband, John Titus; grandsons, Jonathan Matthew Titus and Rodney Albert, Jr.; brothers, Micheal Albert, David Albert, Albert Albert and Dennis Albert; sisters, Lois Williams and Lena Pauline Hayton; niece, Alfreda Erick; and aunties, Madeline Johnson and Dorothy Pitka.
Memorial service to be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, via Zoom video conference. A full service will be held at a later date.
Virginia will be laid to rest near her daughters and husband in Venetie.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 16, 2020