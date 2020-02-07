|
|
Vixie Lulu Rochester, of Clear, was born on Oct. 22, 1952, and died of natural causes on Jan. 23, 2020, in Nenana. She was 67 years old.
Vixie lived in Alaska for 45 years, in Nenana, Clear and Anderson. She was a lodge owner and hunting guide. She married William Allan Regan, and they had a son, William. Shortly after his birth they were divorced and she married Wallace Rochester. During their time together she became a bush pilot, a licensed hunting guide and owner of Rochester Lodge. After Wallace's death in 1984, she later married Jim Metheny. After his passing she raised her son by herself as well as ran the lodge. She later married Jim Strong.
She was a member of the Lion's Club, the Clear Sportsman's Club and the NRA.
Vixie was always there for those she loved. She will always be remembered. She will be missed.
Vixie is survived by her sister, Mavis Schultz, of Olympia, Washington; brother, Frank Buren, of Sparks, Nevada; and son, William Regan, of Willard, Utah.
She was preceded in death by Wallace W. Rochester, Jim Metheny and Jim Strong.
She was cremated on Feb. 4 and her ashes were spread in Alaska.
A memorial will be held Friday, Feb. 7 at the Nenana Senior Center.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 7, 2020