Wally Hopkins road into the fog in his 1979, 930 Porsche on June 18, 2020. May he rest in peace. On this journey he was born in Bend, Oregon, on Jan. 17, 1942, and raised in Bend for most of his youth.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Battalion, Platoon 113, from January 1959 to February 1963. He attended the University of Oregon directly out of the service and obtained a degree in accounting. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service for several years. He then started his own accounting firm, Hopkins Accounting in Anchorage, along with establishing Qwik Lube, both Anchorage and Eagle River, Anchorage Tire Factory and Mobil 1 Lube Express in Fairbanks.

His love for animals was tremendous - for dogs especially Saint Bernards. He owned three, he loved their strength in pulling, then life with the Beauvoirs began. The unexpected experience with a litter of eight puppies was quite the surprise, for the amount of attention they would need, but he was the ultimate "fur daddy." He also was very interested in the K-9 units and was active in promoting assistance to their cause.

His passions: Racing Porches. He was one of the founders of the Fur Rondy Grand Prix and raced all over Alaska, was an active member of the Alaska Sports Car Club, as well as the Porsche Club of Alaska. His true love was Ice Racing, although it wasn't his only love for racing. He actually raced in the Daytona Speedway. He loved Porsches so much that he traveled to Germany to purchase his. He even brought a rose with him that was the color he personally picked out. He set up the shipping so he would be able to pick it up and drive it home to Alaska.

In his later years, he mellowed out some and enjoyed spending time with family, raised two grateful daughters and four amazing grandchildren, teaching his grandsons life lessons. He also enjoyed cooking, barbecue, smoking meat on the Green Egg as a grilling extraordinaire. He enjoyed traveling and electronics (he had the latest gadgets), the stock market, and keeping up with current events.

He joins in heaven his father, Wilson "Chick"; his mother, Sandra Hopkins; and his pets, Gus, Cap, Tank, Sam, Sassy and Rider. He is survived by wife, Barbara Hopkins; former wife, Beverly Hopkins; daughter, Monica Bettis; grandsons, Holden and Harrison Bettis; daughter, Shannon Slater; son-in-law, John Slater; grandsons, William and Robert; brothers, Dennis and wife, Charlotte, and their children, Rich and Kathleen; brother Donald and his sons, Dale and his wife, Belinda, and their children, Braelyn and Kalob; nephew, Donald Jr., and his children "Harley and Sammy"; nephew, Jeffery; Jim and wife, Robyn, and their children Hillary, Ben, Keith, Ashley, Anita. Tom and former wife Sandy and children Pamela and Donald; sister, Janice Chamberline and husband, Duncan, and their children, Scott, Steven, Megan and Tonya.

His legacy will forever carry on through the lives he has touched. Perhaps the way to honor him the best, he would like to see people pay it forward as he did so many times without wanting any recognition. That is just who he was and will forever be!

Please join family and friends for Celebration of Life at North Pole Worship Center on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, the Alaska Humane Society or any women or children's organizations.

