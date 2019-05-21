|
Wanda L. Bowman left this life to enter the presence of her Lord on April 30, 2019. She died peacefully surrounded by the nurses who had cared for her at Hardin County General Hospital. She was 86 years old. Wanda was a committed Christian and was most recently a member of Homberg Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Aly Funeral Home, 1099 State Highway 145 North, Eddyville, Illinois. The service will be conducted by Dr. J. Kie Bowman. Interment will be at Mount Zion Cemetery, Rock Community, Pope County, Illinois.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 21, 2019
