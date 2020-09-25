Wayne Joseph Lee, a gentle and kind soul, passed away in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2020, as the northern lights danced in the sky.

Born Feb. 19, 1955, to Julia and Robert Lee, he grew up along the highways of Interior Alaska, where his father worked at various DOT maintenance camps. He graduated from Ben Eielson High School in 1973. He then worked in various fields throughout his life. He said his favorite job was with Yukon Amusement, where he got to travel the Alaska road systems visiting all the local entertainment establishments, enjoying free food, drink and billiard games. Eventually he settled in Anaktuvuk Pass, a place very dear to his heart. He lived there for many years and made many friends who were like family.

He was a quiet fighter. Given three months to live after a terminal cancer diagnosis, he went on to live for 18 months. He lived his last year and half with his brother Gary and family. Together the brothers did the things Wayne had on his bucket list as his strength permitted. They went treasure hunting with a metal detector, gold panning, played guitars and just enjoyed family time together.

While living with Gary, Wayne also enjoyed playing online games on his tablet in the front garden in his favorite wicker chair. He was there so much, the birds and mice in the yard grew used to his presence. One sparrow would land on his head for visits and mice would pause at his feet.

He died at home, surrounded by family. He leaves to cherish his memory brothers Gary (Shirley) Lee and Richard Lee, many beloved nieces and nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by his father, Robert Lee. He is predeceased by his daughter Bonnie, mother Julia Lee and brother Bobby Lee.

The family wishes to give their deepest thanks to Wayne's niece Laverne Lee, TCC patient advocate Kristy Supsook, and the Hospice care team members for their loving care of Wayne during his battle with cancer.

A family service will be held Sept. 26, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to the Chapel of Chimes.

