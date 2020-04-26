|
|
Wayne Million was an extraordinary man who lived a remarkable life filled with adventure, love and gratitude.
He passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, at the age of 90 in North Pole with his steadfast friend, Bud, by his side. Wayne was born in the year 1929 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, on the eve of the Great Depression. Cotton and peanut farmers Duke and Neva Million helped hone Wayne's work ethic at an early age.
A work ethic he earned through hard living growing up on a farm in the Dust Bowl days....days remembered by him where the wind would blow through every crack in the house, even after stuffing socks and clothes in them. These hard times growing up forged Wayne into a god fearing, humble man, with a love of family and a stern resolve.
Wayne's position in the pecking order was changed early when his older 2-year-old brother Kern fell off the mule his mother was on, dying from the injury. Wayne was now the eldest of the eight children Duke and Neva would sire, three boys and four girls, one of which died at 6 weeks old. He shared his first through 12th grade, one-room, high school experience with 35 other students … 13 girls and 13 boys.
He was one of the few graduating students in 1947 that was honored with perfect attendance. Doesn't mean he was a perfect student. Along with his cousin Hamil, Wayne was mischievous at times, like the time he dipped the girl's blonde ponytail from the desk in front of him into the inkwell on his desk.
With work ethic in hand and fresh out of high school Wayne went to work for a few years as a jack-of-all-trades, accepting any kind of work available, concrete, carpentry, cattle wrangling, fence building. You name it.
After a few years of career exploration, Wayne joined the Air Force where his vocation was almost chosen for him. While Wayne's destiny was to spend a 42-year career in the firefighting field, his path could have been very different. He recounted the day in vivid detail when the sergeant split up the airmen into three groups, one line for cooks, one line for fire fighters, and one line for maintenance. Wayne was placed in the cooks line. As the line moved forward, he started to think he was not cut out to be a cook, so during the confusion he slipped into the firefighter line and the journey began.
He was in the cohort of Air Force recruits to be issued the first Air Force specific blue dress uniform, Shade 1683. Until that time, the airmen wore uniforms nearly identical to the U.S. Army.
When Wayne left for his first overseas assignment, he left behind his prized 1947 Indian Chief Motorcycle stored in the family barn with specific instructions to his two younger brothers, Bill and Hulet…Don't touch it! Wayne returned home from overseas to his younger brothers who had gained some strength and size. He could no longer best them in the wrestling matches they enjoyed in their youth. And the Indian Motorcycle? ..…use your imagination with that.
Wayne was always industrious and used his time wisely as the Air Force shipped him to overseas assignments in England, Goose Bay, Labrador, and Galena, Alaska. He also served his country at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
The used Singer sewing machine he bought for $11 served him well as he became the base tailor for extra income. His entrepreneurial spirit, along with his learned ability to build things, kept him busy as he built homes for his growing family to live in, along with rental properties, which he owned up until the time he could no longer maintain them.
Wayne Million spent countless hours helping others building garages, installing heating systems, building churches, pouring concrete pads, installing electrical service, and anything related to building. His handiwork can be witnessed all over the Interior of Alaska.
Dressed in Air Force blues, driving a fancy 1950 Chevrolet Sedan, Wayne romanced and married Beverley, the love of his life and partner for 68 years, in Portland, Oregon. Having been bit with the lore and calling of Alaska, they traded in the '50 Chevy sedan toward a brand new 1955 Chevrolet truck with heated mirrors, heavy duty heater, and a towing package ($2,385.00)
Wayne had a plan …buy an 8-foot-wide, 38-foot-long house trailer, drag it to Alaska, and make it their home … And drag it they did. At the time the Alaska Canada (Alcan) Highway was not much more than a mud trail. Along with Beverley and their 2-year son, the entourage was rolling on to their destination at Ladd Air Force Base, known as Ladd Field, later to become Fort Wainwright.
The trip was not without its harrowing moments, taking 14 days and eight flat tires to master. The most memorable was when Wayne slid down Steamboat Mountain, sideways, when the trailer brakes went out. It is amazing how much true grit and tenacity he had at the age of 26.
Over his lifetime, Wayne would make the trip up & down the Alcan Highway 46 times. He had a disdain for flying, born out of the trip back from England when one of the military plane engines malfunctioned halfway over the Atlantic Ocean.
On a wing and a prayer, the Wayne Million family made it to their plot of land on Badger Road near the entrance to Ladd Field. It was here, through the school of hard knocks, Wayne learned the intricacies of life in Alaska. Through the sun's fickle ways, the mosquitoes, and the minus 50 and minus 70 temperatures, the tips and tricks of life in the Alaska became part of his toolkit, tools Wayne would gladly share with anyone, anytime.
Always ready with a story, Wayne was a pious man and spent much of his life sharing and teaching others. Even telling of the time he cooked up "homebrew" in the log cabin built on the side of the trailer during the winter of 1957-58.
He was passionately involved in local missionaries and churches, serving in deacon positions for many years as well as hosting prayer groups and Promise Keepers for men at his home in North Pole.
Over his storied time in the fire departments on Eielson Air Force Base and the University of Alaska, Wayne touched the lives of everyone he met and worked with. He was a principled man of integrity and his word was his bond.
Wayne's daughter Linda, passed away in 2009. Wayne leaves behind Beverley, his wife of 68 years; sons Jerry & David; daughters Cheryl (Paul) & Kathi; his brother Hulet; sisters, Wilene, Oleta, and Edna; along with eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and extended family.
Heartfelt, kind regards to: the staff with Hospice, Pioneer Home, and Eagle's Wings, Joe and Rena Clark, Bud and Vicki Rotroff, Gary and Shiela Broussard, Dave and Ann Stack, Rosemary and Gale Weatherall and the many other people intertwined in Wayne's blessed life, too numerous to list.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 26, 2020