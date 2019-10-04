|
Wayne W. Walker, a lifelong Fairbanks resident, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at 72.
Wayne was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fairbanks to Wilbur and Thelma Walker. He spent his mischievous youth growing up amongst his friends and neighbors, first in the Co-Op Drug building and then on Cowles Street. After his parents divorced, he spent his high school years in Seattle with his mother but returned each summer to be with his dad and spent many weekends at the Harding Lake family cabin.
After completing college at Western Washington State University, Wayne returned to Fairbanks to work in the family business, A & W Wholesale Company. In 1971, he met Cindy Sturgeon, and they were married in September of that year. Their only child, Jason, was born five years later. Wayne and his family spent most summer weekends at their beloved cabin on the Richardson Clearwater. Wayne loved to run the river and was an unparallelled fly fisherman (mostly because he always positioned the boat to give him the most advantage over the fishing hole).
After his father passed away in the early '80s, Wayne and Cindy took over the family business, where Wayne worked for over 40 years until declining health forced his early retirement. One of Wayne's biggest life accomplishments was his ability to completely overcome his addiction to alcohol, and he spent the last 15 years of his life completely sober.
He leaves behind many friends he made along the way and the profound pride he had in his son's success as a husband, father and professional. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Walker, mother, Thelma Walker, stepmother, Helen Walker, and sister, Penny Paccassi. He is survived by his son, Jason, his wife, Nichole, and granddaughters Ayla and Audrey, all of Anchorage; brother, Paul, of Seattle; and many nieces and nephews.
A private scattering of his ashes will be held at his favorite place on the Clearwater next summer.
