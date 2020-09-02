Webb R. Phillips Jr., passed away Dec. 26, 2019. Webb was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Myrtle Garcelon Phillips and Webb Reuben Phillips Sr.

He became a traveler at the early age of 10 months when his mother took him by plane to California to visit maternal grandparents there. The plane stopped regularly to pick up formula for him.

He attended one year of college, then joined the Marines, serving for five years. In 1955, he married Joanna, and they lived in California; daughter Cynthia and son Rob completed their family.

Webb received a bachelor or arts degree from Long Beach State College and a master's degree from San Diego State College. The family moved to Alaska in 1970 (California was getting too crowded) and made Fairbanks their home. He worked as a teacher, garage owner, and insurance adjuster and was a jack of all trades.

Webb loved Alaska - hunting, camping, boating. He and his friends built two cabins; one burned down in 2004, and the friends convinced him to build another and helped in the building. It was his favorite place, closely followed by Valdez and any Alaska river.

Through the years, the family traveled often in any weather, driving the Alaska Highway many times. Webb was a quiet man but enjoyed family and friends and backyard and cabin picnics. He was always ready to help out a friend or any person in need.

He leaves his wife, Joanna of Fairbanks; daughter, Cynthia (Carl); grandson, Sam; granddaughters, Nora and Rosalie (and their partners); two great-grandsons (all live in California); son, Rob of Fairbanks; sister, Barbara of Illinois; and nephews and nieces and cousins. Keith Kirkvold and his family helped us survive Alaska through the years.

Memorial services were postponed by the coronavirus but will be planned in the future.

