Sept. 27, 1965 - March 26, 2020



Wendee was a world traveler both in heart and body. She had residences in Nikiski and North Pole, Alaska, along with a home in Pahoa, Hawaii and Panama City, Florida. She enjoyed her time in all these locations but spent most of her life with family and friends in Nikiski and North Pole.



Wendee's memories and stories will be carried with all of those who knew her but first and foremost with her mother, Barbara Colette; sisters, Amy Browning, Kim McPherson and Dawn Haverty; and brothers, Sean Colette, Jason Colette and Travis Colette. Her legacy is passed on by her two sons, Michael and Matthew Colette, along with her two grandsons, Landon Colette and baby boy Colette due in August 2020.



Wendee had been battling cancer for many years, defying the prognosis by many doctors. She was relieved of her pain with the comfort of family nearby and an amazing attitude in her heart. Even throughout her battles, she had always carried a happy tune and a phenomenal outlook.



As a single mother, the only thing that could compare to her constitution and moral compass was her adventurous attitude. Whether it was exploring Denali and most regions of Alaska that most of us never take the time to see, exploring what the rest of the country had to offer, or just deciding that she wanted to see Mexico. There was never a question, in the minds of anyone who knew her, on if she was capable of doing something but whether she wanted to or not. After her diagnosis, her adventurous spirit was not stifled in the slightest. It was more apparent than ever before, often telling her doctors what she was allowed to do and not the other way around.



Her soul and spirit are ones to be admired and the likes of which will never be seen again. People say that the brightest candles are the ones to burn out too soon. In this case it was a star that shone past vast distances, and those lucky enough to catch a glimpse only wish to see and bask as much as possible. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. There is so much more to say about this amazing woman, but to cover all of her accomplishments would take years.



A celebration of life will be held Sept. 27 of this year at her son Matthew's house. Please text or call 907-388-9176 for address and time.

