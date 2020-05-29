Wesley Douglas Thurmond was born Aug. 29, 1981, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Marvin and Sylvia Thurmond. He was the older brother of Lindsey and Robin Thurmond. Wes left us unexpectedly on May 17, 2020.

Wesley also known as "Wes and Inchie Boy" attended Galena City School and graduated in 1999. During his high school years Wes was highly involved with sports. He played basketball, softball and also ran track. In basketball he was known as the "Athabascan Assassin."

Upon graduation he attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks and received his Associates of Applied Science degree for process technology in 2005. He worked for Shell Oil on the rig platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and later out of the Anchorage office as a Logistics Coordinator for roughly seven years. From there he worked with various construction companies throughout the state of Alaska where he made many friends along the way. Wes loved the outdoors and the subsistence lifestyle. Wes was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed trapping and logging, as well as traveling by boat and snow machine as often as he could.

Wes had the biggest heart and loved his children, sisters, parents, niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and all of his friends very dearly. Any room he occupied was sure to be filled with stories, singing, dancing and laughter.

Wes was preceded in death by grandparents, Archie and Virginia Thurmond; aunts and uncles, Charlene, Archie Jr., Cynthia, Stewart Thurmond and Marlene Marshall; Aunt Daphne and uncles Kevin and Kenny Evans.

Wes is survived by his loving family, his children, Taylor Rose and Archie Jace; parents Marvin and Sylvia Thurmond; sisters, Lindsey and Robin Thurmond; niece, River; nephews, Kellan, Draven, Kai and Asher; grandparents, Dick and Lilly Evans; aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

His final resting place will be in Blackburn located on the Yukon River (date to be decided).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store