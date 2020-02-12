Home

Wilda Marie Toussaint passed away Jan. 27 in Portland, Oregon, age 92. Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her son, Steffen Edward; and her two brothers, Carl and Robert Schonbrod. She is survived by her sister Aline Smith and six children, Don Jr. of Portland, Oregon, Leslie (Jim Olney) of Port Townsend, Washington, Lisa Dillard (Mike) of San Antonio, Texas, Jim of Beaverton, Oregon, Dan of Portland, and Therese McAllister (Ken Anderson) of Portland. Wilda had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m., St. Henry's Church in Gresham, Oregon.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 12, 2020
