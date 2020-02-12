Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Portland
11211 SE 82nd Avenue Suite N
Happy Valley, OR 97086
(503) 491-1214
For more information about
Wilda Toussaint
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Henry's Church
Gresham, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Toussaint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda Marie Toussaint

Send Flowers
Wilda Marie Toussaint Obituary
Wilda Marie Toussaint passed away Jan. 27 in Portland, Oregon, age 92. Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her son, Steffen Edward; and her two brothers, Carl and Robert Schonbrod. She is survived by her sister Aline Smith and six children, Don Jr. of Portland, Oregon, Leslie (Jim Olney) of Port Townsend, Washington, Lisa Dillard (Mike) of San Antonio, Texas, Jim of Beaverton, Oregon, Dan of Portland, and Therese McAllister (Ken Anderson) of Portland. Wilda had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m., St. Henry's Church in Gresham, Oregon.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -