Wilfred "Sugar Boy" Elliott Johnson, 59, of Fairbanks, died on Feb. 1. He was born Aug. 30, 1960, in Tanana. In his life he lived in Fort Yukon, Venetie, Anchorage, Arctic Village and Fairbanks. He worked on a seismic crew for oil exploration.
He was a very loving individual, with a great sense of humor. Always gave what he had to others and never looked away. There was always a scheme behind the stories he would tell, but in the end would touch your hearts. He had no worries and was a happy go lucky individual.
Wilfred is survived by his sister, Dorothy Stevens, of Anchorage; brother-in-law, David Lenahan, of Anchorage; niece and nephews, David, Brittney and William Lenahan, of Anchorage; aunt, Mary Frank, of Fairbanks; cousins, Connie, Ricky, Jerry, Marky, Ronnie, Burns and Kenneth, of Fairbanks; aunt, Christy Mastel, of Fort Yukon; cousins, Mike Jr., Christina and Lucy Mastel, of Fort Yukon; girlfriend, Sherry Kemp, of Fairbanks; stepsister, Mae Peter, of Fairbanks; second cousins, Bernadine, Sonya and their dad, Jerry, of Fairbanks; cousin, Evelyn, of Gulkana; second cousins, Benjamin and Sampson; Sharla, Brandy, Crystal and Tisheena; aunts and uncles, Don, Al, Ben, Sue, Jessie, Clara and Hilda Stevens, of Fairbanks; and many other friends and family members.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elliot and Lucy Johnson; mother, Marion Stevens; Rose Johnson; Elliott Johnson Jr.; Ron Frank; uncle, Michael Mastel Sr.; Theodore Stevens; and Jim Peter.
Fairbanks Native Association is hosting tea today from 2-5 p.m., 320 Second Ave.
There will be a viewing and service at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, 111 Clay St., Fairbanks, with service at noon, burial after at Birch Hill Cemetery and Potlatch at 6 p.m. The service will be officiated by Mother Betty of St. Matthews Parish.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 6, 2020