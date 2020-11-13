Wilfred Grafton (D-Da) Smoke, loving father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, went home to heaven on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Willie was born May 29, 1951, in Fort Yukon, to Horace Smoke Sr. and Alice John Smoke. Willie was the second eldest of four siblings and was raised in a subsistence lifestyle on the lands of Stevens Village along the Yukon and Dahl rivers. Like his father, Willie was an avid dog musher and spent summers fishing in the family fish camp at the mouth of the canyon. Growing up he would go on mini-adventures with his older brother Ron Smoke and friend Earl John. It was said that because of his size he was often called upon by the younger children to protect them. With love for music at an early age, Willie and a few of his village buddies would set a stage and imitate the Beatles, adoring the long-haired look and cool sunglasses. Naturally, he went on to becoming one of the best guitar players in Fairbanks in his day and was sought after by several local bands where he played his choice instrument, the bass guitar. They said good as Jimi Hendrix.

Willie's love showed who he was indefinitely. When he entered a room, he made you feel welcome while greeting you with laughs and smiles. All those who knew Willie said he was simply funny yet serious, gentle, caring, and calm and seemed to be always having a good time. He loved being around family and friends. He enjoyed music, books, word puzzles, magazines, and storytelling with everyone. He had a very special bond with the people in Tanana and was one of their own respected elders; he spent the last years of his life living at the Tanana Elders Residence. They treated him as their own and will be greatly missed by those that cared for and visited with him. He spent a lot of time with friends Joseph Andre, Aaron Joseph, Becky Erhart and Janette Walker.

Willie is survived by his sister, Virginia Smoke; brother-in-law, Don Stevens; sister-in-law, Rosemary Wiehl; sister-in-law, Irma Brown; nephews, Troy Simon, Ty Stevens, Vernon, Kevin, Horace III and Arlo Smoke; nieces, Giovanna, Yvonne, Dawn Stevens, Toni Wiehl, Joleen, Jennie, Kristi, Lanayah, Gwenneth Smoke and Elvina Brown; as well as many more extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jennie, and John Smoke; parents, Horace, and Alice Smoke; son, Steven Smoke; brothers, Horace Smoke Jr., and Marty Smoke; and nephews, Aaron Smoke and Roland Smoke.

Funeral services will be held at Chapel of Chimes, Fairbanks, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, we will take him home to Stevens Village to be laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m.

