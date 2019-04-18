William "Bill" McCulloch, retired sheet metal worker, passed on March 22, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, after a brief battle with cancer. Bill was born Nov. 1, 1946, to Alexander and Shirley McCulloch in Vancouver, Washington. Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War, being stationed at Pearl Harbor. Bill was a devoted husband to wife Gloria of 52 years, proud father of three sons, Alexander (Yumi), Todd (Staci) Benjamin, and a blessed grandpa to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He made his closest friends, whom he considered family, in Alaska. He felt Alaska to be his true home; thus, scattering of some ashes at one of his favorite sites near his Wilder brother's mine will take place this summer. He will also rest in the warm waters of Hawaii at a later time, where he proposed and promised his wife a lifetime of "I do's". Until we meet again, love you and miss you forever.

