|
|
|
William Garland Blizzard Sr. "The Surveyor," of Two Rivers, passed on Dec. 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home. 907-482-3232, 601 Noble St., Fairbanks.
Followed by a burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Two Rivers. A celebration of life to immediately follow, will be held at Pleasant Valley Community Center. The family also welcomes you to end the day at the Chena Hot Springs Resort. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 15, 2020