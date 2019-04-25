|
William "Moose" Konichek, 65, formerly of Fairbanks, died April 23, 2019, in South Dakota, after a battle with multiple sclerosis.
He built log cabins and was employed at the trans-Alaska pipeline, Eielsen Air Force Base, Richardson Roadhouse, Western Geophysical and Exxon Valdez oil spill cleanup. He was a member of Laborers Union 942.
Moose enjoyed dog mushing, fishing and hunting moose, caribou, black bear, buffalo and musk oxen.
Survivors: siblings, Kathy (Joe) Azure, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Steven (Sarah) Konichek, of Fairbanks, and Kenneth Konichek and Kevin Konichek (Diane), both of Sioux Falls.
Funeral services were held in Sioux Falls. His cremated remains will be spread on Mount Deborah in Alaska, where his heart was.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 25, 2019