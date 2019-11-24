Home

William Louis "Bill" McCoy


1954 - 2019
July 5, 1954 - Sept. 9, 2019
Bill McCoy passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 65 years old.
After being born in Harlingen, Texas, to Albert and Margaret Burtonwood McCoy and spending a little childhood time in Seattle, Bill and the family arrived in Fairbanks in the winter of 1964. Bill loved Alaska and never considered anywhere else home.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army in Airborne and Special Forces units in Italy and North Africa. He later served in the Army Reserves until retirement as a sergeant first class in 1994. Many of his most exciting memories were made serving our country. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 57 for many years.
Starting as a kid in school, Bill hunted small animals for skins for spending money, bagged his fair share of moose and bear, graduating to his first South Africa safari with Kathy and Steve Smith in 2004. He went on to hunt in Argentina, South Island of New Zealand and Australia.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 13 years, Gayle Stearns, and their two dogs, Max and Seven, as well as Bill's younger brother, Jonathan; nephews, Matthew and Daniel; and Gayle's brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his lifelong best friend, Dave Riddle, along with Steve and Kathy Smith, and the folks at Alaskan Guns and Ammo, where he worked Mondays for the past 10 years.
At his request, there will be no service. His cremains will be interred near his parents in Fairbanks.
Lastly, Bill would want to remind everyone on his way out to protect your Second Amendment rights.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 24, 2019
